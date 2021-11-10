Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,291 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,190,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,292,000 after acquiring an additional 566,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average of $161.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.