Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

PINS stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,646 shares of company stock valued at $33,400,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

