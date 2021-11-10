Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $677,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 85,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,548,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

