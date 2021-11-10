Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Shares Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

Kinnevik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

