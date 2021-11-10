Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.22.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.06. 5,866,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,531. The company has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

