Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

KNBWY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 73,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

