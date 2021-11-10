Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 3,076,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

