Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $124.92 million and $5.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.76 or 0.00279879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00103271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000141 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,714,571 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

