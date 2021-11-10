Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

