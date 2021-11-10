Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
NYSE KEP opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.85.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.