Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $35.84 on Wednesday, reaching $2,949.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,557. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,842.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,661.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

