Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.16. The company had a trading volume of 380,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,849,848. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.04 and a 200 day moving average of $282.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

