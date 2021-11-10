Lantronix (LTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

