Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.07. 18,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,898,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.