Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

LDOS opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Leidos by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

