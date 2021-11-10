Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion.

Leidos stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.05. 12,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

