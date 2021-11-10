Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

NYSE:LMND opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

