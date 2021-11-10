Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 48,173 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 488,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

