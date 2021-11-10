Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 48,173 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 488,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
