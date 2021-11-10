Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 106,914 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

