Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.