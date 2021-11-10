Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.68

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 175001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

