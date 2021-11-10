Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.73% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CARD opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.68) on Monday. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.50 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.31. The stock has a market cap of £178.46 million and a P/E ratio of -174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Card Factory
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.