Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.68) on Monday. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.50 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.31. The stock has a market cap of £178.46 million and a P/E ratio of -174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

