Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.05 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.85. 338,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

