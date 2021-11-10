Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Benjamin Bressler Sells 20,500 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $19,165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 182,129 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

