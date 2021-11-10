Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.62.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $338.62 on Wednesday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.12.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.