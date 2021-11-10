Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells $130,256.00 in Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE LNN opened at $157.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $111.05 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

