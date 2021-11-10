Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.07

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 809356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

