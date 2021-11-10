Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 120,451 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidia alerts:

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.