Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY remained flat at $$79.66 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,126. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

