LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

