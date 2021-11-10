LPL Financial LLC Has $775,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $4,200,050. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.84 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.