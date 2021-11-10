LPL Financial LLC Has $800,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 26.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

