LPL Financial LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

