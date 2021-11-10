LPL Financial LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
AMEH opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
