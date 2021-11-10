LPL Financial LLC Sells 44,362 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,362 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,222 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $44,357,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $37,072,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

