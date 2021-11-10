Lufax (NYSE:LU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 11,906,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,954. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. Lufax has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lufax stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 1,592.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lufax were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

