Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%.

NYSE LU traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,906,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,954. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

LU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lufax stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 1,592.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lufax were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

