Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.81. Lufax shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 128,415 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.74.

The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,393,000 after acquiring an additional 340,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 191.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,891,000 after acquiring an additional 685,642 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 28.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

