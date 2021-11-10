Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNEGY opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $41.40.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.