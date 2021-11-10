Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LNEGY opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $41.40.
About Lundin Energy AB (publ)
