LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €775.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($923.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €709.83 ($835.10).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at €707.30 ($832.12) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €650.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €654.10.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.