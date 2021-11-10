M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 3,380 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.