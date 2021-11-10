M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -342.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

