M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

