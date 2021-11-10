M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $56.27.

