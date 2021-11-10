M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

K stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

