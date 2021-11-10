M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 284 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $85.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

