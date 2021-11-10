Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $26,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

