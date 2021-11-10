Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.38.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $92.03 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

