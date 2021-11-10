Man Group plc Buys 378,765 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 378,765 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.45% of Global Cord Blood worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CO. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

