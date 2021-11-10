Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 248.9% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 686,867 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 206.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 666,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.