Man Group plc Purchases 21,653 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Truist downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

