Man Group plc Sells 7,295 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 105.6% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $209,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:BXS opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

